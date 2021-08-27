Embrace impressive finishes throughout this stunning 4-bed, 3-bath ranch overlooking green space/pond in Windsor's desirable Bear Tree Farms. The gorgeous tiled front porch & oversized front door will immediately catch your attention! Main floor feat. an ideal office/flex space w/french doors & split bedroom design to include primary bedroom w/ensuite & large WIC. Grand windows let the light flow into the great room w/tray ceiling & gas fireplace, eat-in dining & crisp white kitchen w/corner pantry & island. Exposed LL recently finished to include a great entertaining space w/modern built-ins, lg bar w/quartz tops, tile backsplash & shiplap accents, along w/a full bath, 4th bedroom & ample storage. Outdoors, enjoy a composite deck, stamped concrete patio & great views. No need to build!
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $579,900
