4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $579,900

Showings begin 1/20. Waunakee Schools!! Welcome home to country living only minutes from Waunakee/De Forest. This sprawling 2600 square foot 4 bedroom ranch has the layout everyone is looking for, 1.15 acres to enjoy and 5 garage stalls for all the toys. Split bedrooms, double primary suites, and full exposure in the basement. Brand new hickory floors and carpet. Beautiful kitchen has a ton of cabinet space, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Great room with vaulted ceilings and corner fireplace. Huge office with French doors and gorgeous views. The sun room will be a favorite for the entire crew, pets included. Enjoy spending time outside in the huge, fenced yard. What a place to call home!! Get out of the city and start enjoying the country life!

