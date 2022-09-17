 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $579,800

NEW construction home now underway in the exciting and highly desired Revere Trails neighborhood! Home plans show a 2-car garage but builder has added a 3rd car garage to the plan - please see Building Footprint in Additional Documents. Contract soon and you will be able to pick some of your own colors and amenities - the sooner the better! Revere Trails features large lots so this ranch plan will be perfect for you. Contract now and the builder will work with you to add your basement finishes. Est completion Sept 2022.

