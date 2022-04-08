4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $575,000

Showings begin 4/8. Immaculate custom home on a spacious 0.68 acre lot in the heart of Windsor’s desirable Revere Trails neighborhood. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a walk-in closet and full ensuite bath. You’ll love the finished lower level with a theater, family room, wet bar, 4th bedroom, and 3rd full bath, the perfect space for hosting friendly gatherings and overnight guests. Spend warm summer evenings around the fire pit in the backyard while taking in the sweeping views of the countryside. Luxurious designer finishes; stainless appliances; dedicated laundry room; 5-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location, amenities, and craftsmanship!