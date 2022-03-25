4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $550,000

Showings start 3/25 at 4 pm. Comfort and luxury merge beautifully in this well-appointed home in the heart of DeForest. The open concept and high ceilings provide a bright and spacious living space to come home to. The thoughtfully designed kitchen features prep space, a breakfast bar, pantry, solid surface counters, and stainless appliances. The private primary suite has a generous en-suite bath and walk-in closet, while 2 other bedrooms, 1.5 baths, laundry, and an office near the front entry round out the main floor. The lower level is exposed, and offers a rec room, bar, exercise area, another bedroom and full bath, plus plenty of unfinished storage space. There's additional space in the 3-car garage, and a maintenance free composite deck for outdoor enjoyment too.