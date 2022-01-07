 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,900

Home is ranged priced $549,900 - $599,900 depending if buyer chooses to have lower level completed. Home will be completed Winter 2022. Custom ranch home by Platinum Builders. Open layout design with stunning great room and custom kitchen. This home boasts high-end finishes throughout. Still time to select finishing touches.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wintry weather wallops Tennessee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics