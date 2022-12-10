4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,900

Welcome to Windsor's Bear Tree Farms! Brand new 2,210 sq.ft. 2-story by Ambiance Homes boasts 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths & 3-car garage. Open concept main level floor plan features gorgeous, modern finishes, abundance of natural light, office plus walk-out to composite deck from dining area. Granite island is the centerpiece of the perfectly-designed kitchen w/ huge hidden pantry that over looks sunny great room anchored by cozy gas FP. 1st floor laundry & mudroom w/ lockers. 2nd floor boasts 4 beds, including Owner's Suite w/ walk-in closet & tiled shower in private bath. LL gives you the option to add'l +/- 768 SQFT in the future for add’l living space!