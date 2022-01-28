Gorgeous, nearly-new home in popular Heritage Gardens! There is SO much to love in this house. The main level offers a spacious, open floor plan, highlighted by tons of windows to let the sun shine in. Upstairs you'll find generously sized bedrooms, laundry, and bonus den space. The primary suite is tucked into a quiet corner and offers a huge, dream closet; beautiful soaker tub; and walk-in shower. If you're craving time outside, you'll love the brand-new low-maintenance composite wood deck that walks down to the sunny, flat yard (it even has built-in privacy panels!). Basement is ready to finish! Walk or ride your bike to trails, splash pads, and parks! Terrific location - just 2 minutes from downtown DeForest, or a quick drive to Madison or Sun Prairie for even more options.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $524,900
