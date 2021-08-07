4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $479,900

Beautiful open concept ranch featuring 9' ceilings throughout main level and sought after split bedroom design. Spacious kitchen features granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, and pantry. The large deck off of the dining area and fenced in backyard are perfect for entertaining or having your morning coffee. Sunny living room features a corner gas fireplace with natural stone surround, and a 10' tray ceiling. Primary bedroom features a large walk in closet, and private en-suite bath with dual vanity. Large bedrooms throughout with abundant closet space. Oversized 3 car garage has plenty of storage space. Finished lower level with walk up bar, full bath, family room, and 4th bedroom. *In-home theater projector and screen included with full price offer!