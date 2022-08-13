This Park Crossing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is better than new! The community features parks with picnic areas and is located just across the street from conservancy biking trails. The bedrooms and bathrooms are all spacious! Three are located upstairs and one in the lower level. Most of the bedrooms have walk-in closets and the newly added bathroom in the lower level features a jetted tub & sauna. Flex room on main level can be used as a formal dining or as an office. Finished lower level family room offers space for entertaining and/or a quiet space to work from home. Oversized 2 car garage (19x27). Professional decorative concrete landscape curbing and additional concrete parking area. Nothing to do but move in!
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
That number is stark in comparison to August 2018, when the district had 30 staff vacancies before the start of the 2018-19 school year, board president Ali Muldrow said.
Around 1 p.m., an electrical transformer at the Madison hospital malfunctioned.
Four Badgers players scored in double figures as coach Greg Gard explored multiple lineup options for the team's game against Paris Towers on Wednesday.
The six-story, mixed-use project and another proposed housing and commercial redevelopment nearby are the first to emerge since the city passed its sweeping Odana Area Plan in September.
Oregon will be getting its first Culver's restaurant next year, and there's a line forming already.
Thoughts on the evolving competitions at right tackle and inside linebacker, a wide receiver coming into his own and a quarterback showing improvement.
For ex-Badgers standout Danny Davis, listening to ‘the best quarterback ever’ has fueled rapid improvement
Danny Davis has quietly come on and has caught the eye of head coach Matt LaFleur and others. “Danny has shown much improvement, especially coming from (the offseason program) to now,” LaFleur said.
You'll find complete results for every contested race in Wisconsin’s partisan primary: Governor, US Senate and House, state legislature and more!
The proposal for Raemisch Fatrm is controversial due to loss of agricultural land and because some contend new residents would be subjected to unhealthy levels of noise from U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jets to be stationed at Truax Field starting in 2023.