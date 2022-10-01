This Park Crossing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is better than new! The community features parks with picnic areas and is located just across the street from conservancy biking trails. The bedrooms and bathrooms are all spacious! Three are located upstairs and one in the lower level. Most of the bedrooms have walk-in closets and the newly added bathroom in the lower level features a jetted tub & sauna. Flex room on main level can be used as a formal dining or as an office. Finished lower level family room offers space for entertaining and/or a quiet space to work from home. Oversized 2 car garage (19x27). Professional decorative concrete landscape curbing and additional concrete parking area. Nothing to do but move in!
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bret Bielema spent nine seasons on the home sidelines at Camp Randall Stadium. The Illinois coach makes his Madison return Saturday.
"The hardest part is the damages, not the money that they take," El Sabor de Puebla owner Reyna Gonzalez Torres said.
Badgers players and athletic department staff members haven't been able to shop at The Shoe Box since 2001 but that's ending.
Columnist Jim Polzin hands out a whole lot of F's in grading the Badgers football team's loss at No. 3 Ohio State.
Gary and Laura Johnson retired recently and are hitting the road in a customized Winnebago Revel van. The only thing on their itinerary is adventure.
A clothing store and another that sells cosmetics are scheduled to open along with an Italian restaurant and a bank.
The current owner of the Old Spring Tavern and an adjoining vacant lot contends that any new structure next door will fit the neighborhood and adhere to city rules.
The collective of Wisconsin's tight ends were having a productive season. Clay Cundiff was productive, but suffered another leg injury.
The Badgers' crucial turnover, a veteran offensive linemen, a linebacker needing to improve and a defensive-line issue are covered in this week's rewatch.
After Mississippi spent millions in welfare money on a university volleyball arena Brett Favre sought, he later tried to get more welfare money for a football facility, court documents show.