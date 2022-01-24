This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home conveniently located near walking/biking trails in Park Crossing is better than new! Community features park & picnic area and is located just across the street from Conservancy walking/biking trails. The bedrooms and bathrooms are all spacious! 3 are located upstairs and one in the lower level. 3 of the 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets and the newly added bathroom in the LL features a jetted tub & sauna. Flex room on main level could be used as formal dining or office. Finished LL family room offers space for entertaining or working/schooling from home. Oversized 2 car garage (19x27). Professional decorative concrete landscape curbing and additional concrete parking area. Seller is a licensed WI Broker.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $439,900
