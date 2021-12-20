 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $299,999

Well cared for one owner home. Special amenities include a living room fireplace, light and bright open spaces! Large cooks kitchen with adjacent dining room, First floor laundry, skylights in Living room and spacious two car garage. Nice deck off of dining area overlooks a spacious, private backyard. Easy access to all in the Village of Deforest, shopping, library, coffee spots ,and walking distance to Elementary school. Three generous sized bedroom on second level, and a fourth bedroom in the lower level, great for guests!

