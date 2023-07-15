EST MONTH OF COMPLETION: July 2023. An exemplary new construction offering is now available from top-notch home builder RCH Midwest! Natural light floods the great room, kitchen, and dining areas, which are accented by a gas fireplace, white cabinetry, quartz counters, and engineered hardwood floors. This split-bedroom, open concept ranch has a main floor plan that’s ideal for convenient living & entertaining – including easy access to the screened porch & deck off the dinette. Owner’s suite features a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and bathroom with w/ dual sinks & tiled shower. Finished walkout lower level has a rec room w/ wet bar, 4th bedroom, bonus/flex room, and abundant storage. Wonderful location in a semi-rural neighborhood with quick commuting access to Madison.
4 Bedroom Home in Dane - $769,900
