4 Bedroom Home in Dane - $549,900

UNDER CONSTRUCTION ETA: 5/31/22. There is nothing than a BRAND NEW HOME. Come see all this home has to offer. Nestled in a sweet rural subdivsion conveniently located between Waunakee & Lodi. A wonderful well designed home that gives you privacy yet tons of space. Main floor has an open concept living room with fireplace/dining area & kitchen with access to the sunroom to enjoy all year. There are 4 nice size bedrooms. The primary has a private bath w/ walk in shower, double vanity & WIC. The add'l 3 bedrooms are so spacious w/ the other full bath to share. We tucked a large family room behind the 3 car garage & situated a half bath between the kitchen & family room for convenience. Enjoy dropping all your daily belongings in the mudroom/laundry area as you enter from the garage.