4 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $654,900

Beautiful modern ranch home, under construction and set to be completed late April. High end custom build; no detail overlooked! From the moment you walk in the foyer you’ll love this spacious open great room featuring high ceilings, fireplace, hickory floor, and open staircase with espresso and white woodwork. Gourmet kitchen boasts custom white cabinetry, contrasting espresso island, white subway tile backsplash, Calacatta Gold Quartz countertops, SS appliances with range hood, and a large pantry. The luxurious primary suite features tray ceiling, walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom with double sinks, quartz countertops, and custom walk-in tile shower. Enjoy more room to spread out or entertain with a finished basement including rec room, guest bedroom, and additional bathroom.