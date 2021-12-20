4 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $609,900

Beautiful modern ranch home under construction, to be completed late Feb. This is not your cookie cutter spec house; no detail overlooked! From the second you walk in the foyer, you’ll love this spacious open great room featuring high ceilings, stone fireplace, and hickory floor. The gourmet kitchen boasts custom white cabinetry, Calacatta Gold Quartz countertops, SS appliances and range hood, island, polished white subway tile backsplash, and a large pantry. The luxurious primary suite includes 2 walk-in closets, en suite bathroom with double sinks, quartz countertops, and custom walk-in tile shower. Enjoy more room to spread out or entertain with a finished basement rec room and guest suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet. Even your toys have space in the 3 car garage!