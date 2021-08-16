Move in Ready! One Owner, Exceptionally Maintained 4 Bedroom Home in a quiet neighborhood. Spacious Kitchen with Custom Hickory Cabinets throughout. Nice Sized Dining Area. Primary Bedroom with walk-in closet. Great 3 Season Porch. Lower Level features Gas Fireplace in spacious Family Room and 4th Bedroom. Lower Level Bedroom could be used as a Sewing or Craft room. Cozy Deck. 19x20 Heated Shop or Garage, 12x14 Storage Shed. New Driveway 2019. UHP Ultimate Home Warranty Included!
4 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $370,000
