Impressive from the moment you step inside! This exquisite corner lot home is filled with high quality finishes & styling. Designed for everyday living & entertaining. Main floor boasts 3 BRs, a large kitchen with SS appliances & an expansive island, an inviting dining area, huge sunroom and access to a beautiful patio/fire pit overlooking amazing sunsets. Vaulted ceiling great room includes a fp that will keep you cozy in the winter. Escape to the Owner's suite including a spa-like shower and walk-in closet! Exposed LL w/large family room, fp, full bath, spacious office, guest BR and 3 storage areas! Easy commute to Madison & desirable Monona Grove SD. Oversized 3 car garage w/plenty of storage and LL access. Why build - this one has it all!
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $749,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Graham Mertz is still the starting quarterback at Wisconsin after two seasons that have left him wanting more. Why the junior-to-be embraced change — and competition — during a busy offseason.
Thoughts on the Badgers football team's adjustments on offense, a redshirt freshman turning heads and more in a look at what stood out from Wisconsin's sixth spring practice.
Jim Henderson said he left because of "a lack of support from UW System leadership."
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Run, Tommy, run: Former governor would bring some much-needed experience to race
Thoughts on the offensive line's struggles, a potential star safety and more included in today's observations from Badgers football practice.
With noncompetitive races and the defeat of conservative challengers, incoming supervisors are poised to accelerate recent reforms to county government.
Unofficial results in contested county and municipal races in Dane County and school races and referendums in the surrounding area.
The Iron County Sheriff's Office said foul play is not suspected in the death of Dr. Kelsey Musgrove of Middleton.
10.8% of hospital nursing jobs in Wisconsin were vacant last year, the highest level since 2005, a new report said.