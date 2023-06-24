Gorgeous custom home built by Flat Fee Home Builders in the desirable neighborhood of Westlawn, Cottage Grove. Estimated Completion: October 2023. Main level boasts great room with 11 ft tray ceiling, stone fireplace, LVP and tile floors, upgraded light fixtures, dream kitchen with cabinets to ceiling, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, large owners suite with w/custom tiled shower, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. 2 add'l bedrooms, bathroom, mudroom w/locker storage, laundry room and impressive foyer complete the main level. Finished exposed lower level rec/media room with wet bar, 1 bedroom, flex room and full bath.