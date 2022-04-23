Construction to begin May of 2022. Pictures are of an previous build of this floor plan. Home is being built in the 5th addition to Westlawn Estates, Cottage Grove. A beautiful custom built and custom designed by Gannon Co. This home will put a smile on your face. Big open main level. W/ custom cedar screened porch, custom inlay trey ceilings, big 9' kitchen island, quartz counters, XL 42" gas fireplace with custom stone and mantle, large picture windows and big guest bedrooms. The Main bedroom has his and her vanities, quartz tops, large custom tile shower, and walk in closet. Price includes finished basement with 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath, bonus room, and giant rec room 1/2 exposure and picture windows. can customize anything if you catch me soon enough during build process.
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
East High teacher promised field trip if his students all got into college. They did, but there's a snag
The 16 students in Cesar Martinez's AVID class need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
John Blackwell’s coach helped him become a combo guard. Here’s how the class of 2023 commit thinks he will fit with the Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died after jumping into an empty pool.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
The Wisconsin men's hockey team announces a change to the coaching staff after the Badgers struggled last season.
The retailing icon made a name for himself selling stereos, computers and more recently electric bikes but is retiring from retail after 54 years.
A woman was stabbed twice Saturday night, once in her abdomen and once in her elbow, after entering a North Side apartment amid an argument according to police.
The 6-foot-2 Jardine, from Highland, Utah, played in 14 matches in her freshman volleyball season for the Badgers.
Thoughts on a young cornerback, Braelon Allen's development as a receiver and more from Badgers football practice.
Thoughts on Dean Engram's progress as a wide receiver, a redshirt sophomore cornerback's confidence and more from the Badgers' Tuesday football practice.