Original owner/designer/UW tailgaiters, No pets & Non smokers. Well placed home w/blacktopped horseshoe driveway, 2 huge side-yards, SW views from 2 Lg connecting patios & seasonal views of the state capital. Towering shade trees, zoned for 2 horses, Accessory buildings welcomed. New roof, Furnace & Air conditioner 2021, softener 22, some well components in 23, in 2010 added a 2nd 4-bedrm septic system that will easily handle a house full of family & friends. Wood burning FP in the walk-out LL is centrally located creating another full level of cozy entertaining space. So many big windows to showcase the acreage & distant neighbors. 3 miles to high school/beltline plus a new on/off ramp making commuting faster & safer. This 4-5 bedrm house is a 1 of a kind and in move right in condition.