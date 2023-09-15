Original owner/designer/UW tailgaiters, No pets & Non smokers. Well placed home w/blacktopped horseshoe driveway, 2 huge side-yards, SW views from 2 Lg connecting patios & seasonal views of the state capital. Towering shade trees, zoned for 2 horses, Accessory buildings welcomed. New roof, Furnace & Air conditioner 2021, softener 22, some well components in 23, in 2010 added a 2nd 4-bedrm septic system that will easily handle a house full of family & friends. Wood burning FP in the walk-out LL is centrally located creating another full level of cozy entertaining space. So many big windows to showcase the acreage & distant neighbors. 3 miles to high school/beltline plus a new on/off ramp making commuting faster & safer. This 4-5 bedrm house is a 1 of a kind and in move right in condition.
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $634,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans say Protasiewicz must recuse herself from the cases challenging the current maps as unconstitutional because she prejudged them.
The company and its owner are embroiled in lawsuits with the town of Minocqua and Onieda County over zoning issues.
The state's best player, a Wisconsin men's soccer recruit, opted not to defend Verona's title. He offered insight into his decision, which sta…
After a season of drama and negotiations, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field Monday night for his new team, the…
Ironman Wisconsin competitor from Madison dies after medical event during bike portion, authorities say
The 51-year-old Madison man received help from race staff and an off-duty police officer before he was taken to a hospital.