4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $599,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath ranch boasts tons of natural light & high end finishes. Stunning contemporary design features open floor plan accented with vaulted ceilings, stone FP surround and engineered hardwood floors. Stunning white kitchen offers quartz counters, island, tile backsplash & stainless appliances, not to mention a dining area w/ buffet/cabinets. Laundry/mud room conveniently leads to 3-car garage. Primary suite feat. tray ceiling, WIC and dual vanity ensuite with tile shower. Host friends in the fantastic exposed lower level w/wet bar. Fenced, level backyard provides plenty of space for play and is quite private in warmer months. Walk to schools, parks, retail & restaurants!