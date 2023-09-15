Sizable Home Built for Growing FamiliesIntroducing the Jericho II, a 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3-Car Tandem Garage roomy home with up to 3,531 square feet.. The foyer opens into a flex room and dining room before leading you into a spacious kitchen and family room, with the option to include a morning room. The vast master suite connects to two oversized walk-in closets and a designer master bath with a standing tub. Personalize Your Home to Fit Your LifestyleAll our homes at William Ryan Homes can be adjusted to ensure you get the most living out of your space. For bigger families, extend the family room, add a loft or a 5th bedroom. Cozy up to the optional fireplace in the family room, offered in 3 structural choices. Those looking to entertain guests can add the in-law suite, complete with a full bathroom. Busy mornings? Add the optional Jack & Jill 3rd bathroom on the second floor, connected to the 3rd and 4th bedroom.Build on the finishing touch by completing the basement with our two finished basement options. For additional living space, you can add an additional bedroom, bathroom, wet bar, recreation room, and an abundance of storage space. The Jericho II allows you to tailor your finished basement to your lifestyle needs. Smart Home Features & Energy EfficiencyAt William Ryan Homes, were proud to build our new homes with exceptional, energy-saving building systems. Smart home technology can be found through the Jericho II. WiFi boosters and control hub gives you the connection you need to live efficiently and comfortably. Our new homes also rate well on the Home Energy Rating System (HERS) index. The HERS index is an industry standard which measures your homes energy efficiency. The lower your homes rate, the lower your monthly energy costs will be to get added value and functionality without the extra cost.