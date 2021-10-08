 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $574,900

4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $574,900

4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $574,900

UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Estimated Month of Completion: November 2021. THERE STILL MAY BE TIME TO CUSTOMIZE THIS HOME'S INTERIOR FEATURES! Builder upgrades to include: REAL maple hardwood floors, Aprilaire air scrubber, drywalled 3-car garage, several smart home features, quartz countertops, and so much more! Additional 1,000+ sq.ft. could be finished in the basement as well. Own the home of your dreams in a fantastic, growing Cottage Grove location in one of the highest rated school districts in Wisconsin - Monona Grove!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cumbre Vieja volcano creates new problems 18 days after its eruption began

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics