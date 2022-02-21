 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $364,900

Village of Cottage Grove: Zero lot line Condo.No Condo Fee. Single floor convenience,with a bright and open floor plan. 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths with many updates including new appliances and new carpet throughout. Very nice 3 car garage,2 gas fireplaces. Great quiet location (backs up to a cornfield). This home is in move in condition, Cottage Grove Schools ! Quick closing possible. Seller's to review all offers on Sunday Feb. 20th at 5:00 pm.

