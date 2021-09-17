 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $637,500

Escape the hustle & bustle to the peace and tranquility of the Vineyards. Just 20 minutes from Madison and a stones throw from a walking trail, the Dancing Goat Distillery and Cambridge Winery, this historic style Saltbox boasts timeless architectural elements with vibrant flair! Featured in the Parade of Homes, and integrated with the latest in design, finishes, technology & top notch workmanship throughout. The 12ft ceilings with rustic wooden beams, create an airy feel in the open concept living area. The bright kitchen invites all with its sturdy island, and the luxury Jenn Air appliances, Farmhouse sink, ample cabinets and counter space galore, are a cook's dream! Oh, and that Pantry! Clearly, comfort and serenity were factored into every element of this exquisitely styled home!

