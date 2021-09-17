Space, Space, Space. 4800+ sq ft Custom Built 2-story on a private .60 acre lot in Cambridge schools in rural Dane County! Oversized covered front porch is great for peacefully looking out over farm fields and directly across the street to CamRock Park & Rockdale pond. Entryway has private dining room to the right or walk into large, vaulted ceiling living room. Main bedroom suite and laundry on first floor for added convenience as well as 2nd living room over garage. 1st floor also has BR 2 & 3 with ladder access to private lofts. Upstairs 2nd floor landing has tons of space and has a private kids library/workroom off lofts as well as 3rd living room and 4th bedroom. Basement provides over 3000 sq ft of unfinished possibility and Insulated Concrete Foundation for extra strength!
4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $529,900
