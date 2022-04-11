 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $474,900

4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $474,900

Stunning colonial home in a desirable Cambridge neighborhood. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home boasts an abundance of windows for lots of natural light. Gorgeous, open concept kitchen with island is an absolute dream. All appliances are top of the line - Wolf (range, microwave, warming drawer) Sub-Zero (refrigerator, large wine fridge, refrigerated drawers). Primary bedroom has walk-in closet & en suite bath. 3 additional bedrooms with nice size closets in each. Exposed LL offers large family/rec room with wet bar, large Sub-Zero fridge, plus 2 additional rooms/spaces to make your own. The private back yard is an outdoor paradise with 3 season porch, large deck, stamped concrete patio, outdoor kitchen, and a swimming pool to top it off. Imagine the summer entertaining possibilities!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics