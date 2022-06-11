4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $449,900

Quick closing possible! This gorgeous 2580sqft main floor new construction ranch offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and wide open layout! 9’ ceilings throughout. The Vineyards at Cambridge is a beautiful neighborhood with walking path and views of the winery within a 20 minute commute to Madison. Upgraded hip roof and covered front porch with wood posts. White solid interior doors. Thick white base and trim. Quartz upgrade in kitchen and baths! Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade soft-close shaker cabinets. SS appliances. Tiled surround in tubs and shower. Primary suite with private bath, dual vanity sink, and 100sqft WIC. 1st floor laundry. Full basement with egress window and full bath RI. Includes concrete drive, sodded yard and central air.