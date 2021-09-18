 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $407,900

Estimated Completion 1/31/22 Vulcan Building LLC presents their Yosemite floor plan. Beautiful open concept 2580sqft ranch. 4bed/3fullbath/3car. White solid doors and trim. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Stainless steel stove, dishwasher, & microwave. Tile surround in tubs and shower. Master suite with private bath, dual vanity sink, and 100sqft walk-in closet. 2x6 exterior construction. First floor laundry. Full basement with egress window and preplumbed for a bath! Includes driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Comes with one year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos are representative of floor plan.

