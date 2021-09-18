Estimated Completion 1/31/22 Vulcan Building LLC presents their Yosemite floor plan. Beautiful open concept 2580sqft ranch. 4bed/3fullbath/3car. White solid doors and trim. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Stainless steel stove, dishwasher, & microwave. Tile surround in tubs and shower. Master suite with private bath, dual vanity sink, and 100sqft walk-in closet. 2x6 exterior construction. First floor laundry. Full basement with egress window and preplumbed for a bath! Includes driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Comes with one year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos are representative of floor plan.
4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $407,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.
Danielle Hart was putting up the best numbers of her volleyball career before suffering a season-ending injury in practice this week.
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
The East Side destination is aimed at dog owners who enjoy beer and, unlike other dog-friendly businesses, has an off-leash area and lots of exited hounds.
A suspicious email from Michael Gableman included an attachment created by "Andrew Kloster," a former Trump administration official.
An engineer recommended immediate repairs to an underground garage at 131 W. Wilson St. in 2018 before saying in July the conditions could result in "significant risk and danger to occupants," according to public records.
A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn on Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A chef nominated for a James Beard Award, while working at a restaurant in Philadelphia, is moving back to the Madison area, where he got his start in the industry.