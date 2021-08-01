Looking for a home in the country with plenty of room? this property may be just the spot for you. 4 bed 1 bath home with maple flooring in part of main and plank flooring through out the upper is waiting for your personal touch, family room and office were additions. both of those additions need new roof. The living room has a tin ceiling which could be beautiful if the paint is all removed. Outside you will find 8 acres of gardening, hunting, and play ground, with a stream which meanders through, and a 50x80 machine shed for the toys, with 100 Amp service. Across the road is part of the Cam-rock park land, owned by the County. some knob and tube wiring, newer windows. well is 6-7 yrs old. Property is being sold as is Seller will make NO repairs, inspection is for Buyer info only.
4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
University of Wisconsin's Brad Davison and Tyra Buss — a former Indiana University basketball player — got engaged after dating through the pandemic.
Sela Atkinson of Madison died at the scene as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash, the medical examiner's office said in a statement.
A Madison entrepreneur is proposing to open a large nightclub with DJs, live music, dance floor and up to 38 VIP lounges in a vacant big box store in a strip mall near West Towne Mall.
Strong thunderstorms and at least four tornadoes overnight Wednesday caused widespread damage, left tens of thousands without power and contri…
Additional charges against Chandler Halderson are expected now that his mother, Krista Halderson, is confirmed dead.
The new recommendations follow the CDC updating guidance on mask usage Tuesday for the fully vaccinated as the highly transmissible delta variant surges across the country.
Wisconsin COVID surge attributed to delta variant; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission'
The case count rose sharply between the beginning of July, when it was in the teens — the lowest it's been since March 2020 — and Friday.
The intersection will be turned into a roundabout to reduce the site’s history of fatal and severe injuries crashes, the Department of Transportation said.
The Madison Plan Commission rejected a major 18-story housing project in order to save a historic bar with deep ties to Chicago mobsters.
“We’re confident in this happening. The caveat is the time in which (the storms) transition from discreet storms to one line of storms."