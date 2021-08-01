4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $310,000

Looking for a home in the country with plenty of room? this property may be just the spot for you. 4 bed 1 bath home with maple flooring in part of main and plank flooring through out the upper is waiting for your personal touch, family room and office were additions. both of those additions need new roof. The living room has a tin ceiling which could be beautiful if the paint is all removed. Outside you will find 8 acres of gardening, hunting, and play ground, with a stream which meanders through, and a 50x80 machine shed for the toys, with 100 Amp service. Across the road is part of the Cam-rock park land, owned by the County. some knob and tube wiring, newer windows. well is 6-7 yrs old. Property is being sold as is Seller will make NO repairs, inspection is for Buyer info only.