Estimation Completion is July 2023. Selene Homes offers their two-story “Sapphire” Floor Plan. This 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, and 3 Car home offers a bright airy floor plan. This home shows off with its large windows and cozy living area furnished with a fireplace. The kitchen and bathrooms have shaker soft-close cabinets. The primary suite has a private bath dual vanity sink; and huge walk-in closet. Full basement with egress window and pre-plumbed for future bathroom. Includes driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Selene Homes has a One Year Builder Comprehensive Warranty. Act fast to add your personal touches to this home. Specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on discretion of Selene Homes.
4 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $454,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kettle Moraine decided to make a boys basketball coaching change despite making the state tournament for the first time in school history this season.
Pedro's Mexican Restaurante, a Madison mainstay for nearly 42 years known for its margaritas and fresh-pressed tortillas, has closed its dinin…
Waukesha schools official ban students from singing "Rainbowland" in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The blues club's great food is rather unexpected by people who visit, and that's something its owners cherish.
A wire strung across a Southwest Side Madison bike path injured at least one cyclist last August.