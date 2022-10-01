Est Completion 1.15.23 Quick commute to Madison! LOADED with upgrades! Beautiful open concept Opalite plan. 2312sqft ranch. 4bed/3.5bath/3car. White solid doors and trim. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms! Kitchen complete with island and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Tile surrounds in tub and shower. Stainless steel appliances. Main suite with private bath, dual vanity sink, and walk-in closet. 2x6 exterior construction. First floor laundry. Full basement and preplumbed for a bath! Includes driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Comes with one year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos are representative of floor plan and may show upgrades. As about the basement waterproofing warranty!
4 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bret Bielema spent nine seasons on the home sidelines at Camp Randall Stadium. The Illinois coach makes his Madison return Saturday.
"The hardest part is the damages, not the money that they take," El Sabor de Puebla owner Reyna Gonzalez Torres said.
Badgers players and athletic department staff members haven't been able to shop at The Shoe Box since 2001 but that's ending.
Columnist Jim Polzin hands out a whole lot of F's in grading the Badgers football team's loss at No. 3 Ohio State.
Gary and Laura Johnson retired recently and are hitting the road in a customized Winnebago Revel van. The only thing on their itinerary is adventure.
A clothing store and another that sells cosmetics are scheduled to open along with an Italian restaurant and a bank.
The current owner of the Old Spring Tavern and an adjoining vacant lot contends that any new structure next door will fit the neighborhood and adhere to city rules.
The collective of Wisconsin's tight ends were having a productive season. Clay Cundiff was productive, but suffered another leg injury.
The Badgers' crucial turnover, a veteran offensive linemen, a linebacker needing to improve and a defensive-line issue are covered in this week's rewatch.
After Mississippi spent millions in welfare money on a university volleyball arena Brett Favre sought, he later tried to get more welfare money for a football facility, court documents show.