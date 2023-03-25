Selene Homes offers their Onyx floor plan on Lot 65 in Brooklyn, WI. Brooklyn offers a breezy 25 minute commute to Madison. There a various highlights to this floor plan, like the natural light that floods the primary suite featuring a dual vanity sink; separate tub and tile surround shower; and huge walk-in closet. The Onyx has an open living concept with a gas fireplace; 4 full bedrooms; and a large laundry room. The kitchen and bathrooms have furniture grade soft-close cabinets. The exterior has a back and front covered patio, great for summer relaxation. This home also includes a concrete driveway, sod (per plan), central air, and is pre-plumbed for future bathroom in basement. Selene Homes has a One Year Builder Comprehensive. *Renderings are not exact representations of the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $429,900
