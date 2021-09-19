Location, space, open concept layout and laundry on the first floor. What more can you ask for? Come on home to this beautiful ranch. Plenty of space to relax and unwind with large living space on the main level where you can cozy up in front of the fireplace. Beautiful maple cabinets and custom trim woodwork add an extra touch of class. Master has a walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, shower and jetted tub. Lower level has a wet bar, office space, HUGE space to play and have fun, as well as a walkout to the yard with even more entertaining space. Three-car attached garage offers space for all the extra toys and can be accessed from both levels of the home. TONS of storage. Neighborhood park, sidewalks, and easy access to Middleton/Madison/Epic make this a perfect location for easy living.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $499,900
