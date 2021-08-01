4 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $325,000

This vast Victorian home has incredible bones & is full of character! Seller has completed multiple improvements over the years. Newer roof 2016 which is transferable to the new buyer. 2020 Hot water heater, 2019 washer. Insulation in the attic & walls. 30 Newer windows, hardwood floors, & radiant heat in 2 Baths. Enjoy your spacious kitchen cooking on a gas stove. Sizeable pantry & plenty of room for your own design island, make this house your own! Laundry is located conveniently on the main floor. Main floor Bathroom has a roll-in shower w/ bench & the master bedroom Bathroom is almost complete for you to create your finishing touches. Professional pictures coming soon. Walking distance to the Elementary school, public park across the street and another just a block away.