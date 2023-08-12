Estimated completion September 2023. INCLUDES 2% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC). Over 2,700 sq ft in this spacious home w/ solid surface counters, white trim/cabinets, sodded/seeded yard and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Fireplace in LR, 2.5 bathrooms, 9' ceilings downstairs, 8' ceilings upstairs, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Home will have 2 car garage. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $482,900
