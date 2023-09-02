Showings start Friday September 1st. BETTER than new! Don't miss this opportunity to move to one of the best school districts in Dane county! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has it all, updates throughout. Utilize the newly enclosed office space for work, a playroom, guest space, or whatever your needs may be. The new vinyl fence offers privacy while you enjoy the fire pit or swing set with the kids. Newer carpet in the living room creates a cozy space to sit by the fireplace and added storage in the laundry room creates additional functionality for your family. Move in before the holidays and enjoy it before the snow falls! Seller is listing agent.