4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $474,900

Estimated completion September 2022. Lot 149 in Bell West Subdivision w/ 2.5 car garage. With over 2,700 sq ft of living space this spacious home is perfect for those looking for a lot of room & character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Fireplace in LR, 2.5 bathrooms, 9' ceilings downstairs, 8' ceilings upstairs, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Home will have 2.5 car garage (not 2 car garage as shown in photos). Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.