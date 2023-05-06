Estimated completion June 2023. INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE WITH JASON WEBER AT BELL BANK MORTGAGE ON THIS HOME (SEE FLYER IN ASSOCIATED DOCS). Over 2,700 sq ft in this spacious home w/ solid surface counters, white trim/cabinets, sodded yard and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Fireplace in LR, 2.5 bathrooms, 9' ceilings downstairs, 8' ceilings upstairs, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Home will have 3 car garage. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $473,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
A video of a suspected student voicing racial slurs has prompted outcry and a petition for the person to be expelled.
A backup who had a strong spring entered the transfer portal, leaving one quarterback from the Paul Chryst era still on the roster.
Other demands from students included a no tolerance policy at the University of Wisconsin System level for hate speech and adding racial bias …
Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is coming to Breese Stevens Field with special guest Brandy Clark.
The former NFL and Wisconsin football star is taking his fandom to the next level with a team headed for the English Premier League.