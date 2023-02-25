Showings begin Saturday 2/25. Nearly new and ready for you! This spacious two-story has everything you could want, and room for more! Main level features LVP flooring that lead you throughout circular, open floor plan. Enjoy conveniences like laundry just off of (3-car) garage entry and half bath. Main level is complete with formal dining, and huge flex room that leads into living room. Kitchen is stunning with quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, and brass accents. Upstairs has four large, bright bedrooms, including primary suite w/ walk-in closet and upgraded bathroom. Lower level is ready to be finished, including full exposure, and stubbing for future bathroom. All this on nearly 1/4 acre lot, with charming front porch, and back patio- ready for entertaining this summer!
4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $449,900
