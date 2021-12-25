Estimated completion July 2022. Lot 64 in Baker's Woods Subdivision. With over 2,700 sq ft of living space this spacious home is perfect for those looking for a lot of room & character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Fireplace in LR, 2.5 bathrooms, 9' ceilings downstairs, 8' ceilings upstairs, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $446,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Whatever you thought you were doing to help make COVID-19 better, we need everyone to be doing a little bit more.”
We need more girls playing, and Verona running up the score does not help
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin finally re-opened Thursday night after dozens of vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in the morning.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Wisconsin should keep its politicians as far away as possible from counting the votes
The Badgers men's basketball team will not play Thursday night at the Kohl Center.
Chasing ‘Favrey’ — Aaron Rodgers goes from saying ‘Oh my God’ to Brett Favre’s TD record to the cusp of breaking it
Aaron Rodgers needs three TD tosses Sunday against the Ravens to tie Brett Favre’s franchise career record of 442 and four to break it.
Caroline Crawford helped lead Kansas to a pair of wins in the women's volleyball NCAA Tournament. Here's a look at why she decided to transfer to Wisconsin.
A criminal complaint alleges Shawnicia Youmas was going nearly 65 mph in 30 mph zone just before the July 27 crash.
Ron Johnson is worse than the Grinch in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The vehicle thefts began when Treveon Thurman, now 20, was 17 years old.