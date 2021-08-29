4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $389,900

Finally available! This great home in Sugar Creek Estates has never been listed! Country living while in a subdivision. The lots are huge and private. The neighborhood is pristine. Built in 2000, the home lives as "open concept" as any current build. The three car garage has plenty of room for your vehicles and toys. You just can't build a house right now for this low of a price. If you tried, it wouldn't be on an enormous lot like this one, nor would it be a great house like this one. And this home is only minutes from Madison! Time to go check out your new home!