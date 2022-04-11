4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $319,900

This charming cape cod has been well-remodeled & is packed with great space! Kitchen has granite counters, freshly painted cabinets, tile backsplash, & more. Main level features a bright & sunny living room & two bedrooms with an updated bathroom with new tile tub surround, counter & updated vanity. You'll love the upper level with two spacious bedrooms with window seats, one has a fireplace & another has a walk-in cedar closet. There is also a large updated bathroom. The completely remodeled lower level is an entertainer's dream. One room has a retro 50's bar and a second room is perfect for hobbies or exercise Other updates: New LVP flooring, carpet, paint, & lighting. In a beautiful neighborhood with a partially fenced yard & a lovely screened porch for backyard enjoyment.