This charming cape cod has been well-remodeled & is packed with great space! Kitchen has granite counters, freshly painted cabinets, tile backsplash, & more. Main level features a bright & sunny living room & two bedrooms with an updated bathroom with new tile tub surround, counter & updated vanity. You'll love the upper level with two spacious bedrooms with window seats, one has a fireplace & another has a walk-in cedar closet. There is also a large updated bathroom. The completely remodeled lower level is an entertainer's dream. One room has a retro 50's bar and a second room is perfect for hobbies or exercise Other updates: New LVP flooring, carpet, paint, & lighting. In a beautiful neighborhood with a partially fenced yard & a lovely screened porch for backyard enjoyment.
4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Graham Mertz is still the starting quarterback at Wisconsin after two seasons that have left him wanting more. Why the junior-to-be embraced change — and competition — during a busy offseason.
Jim Henderson said he left because of "a lack of support from UW System leadership."
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Run, Tommy, run: Former governor would bring some much-needed experience to race
The former Badgers star and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end shared high praise of an award-winning performer Wednesday on Twitter, leading her to respond Thursday with a bold challenge.
The event is free, but an admission ticket is still required.
The backup point guard joins Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors as the three Badgers players transferring and is the fourth to announce he’ll be leaving the team — Johnny Davis declared for the NBA draft.
The highly contagious bird flu that has resulted in the euthanizing of millions of chickens across the state has now spread to a commercial flock in northern Wisconsin.
Thoughts on the offensive line's struggles, a potential star safety and more included in today's observations from Badgers football practice.
With noncompetitive races and the defeat of conservative challengers, incoming supervisors are poised to accelerate recent reforms to county government.