4 Bedroom Home in Arlington - $270,000

No showings until Open House 3/20/2022 11am. It's time to call this two-story Arlington house your home! First floor primary bedroom and bathroom, spacious bedrooms upstairs, and plenty of natural light. Open kitchen and dining area, along with a convenient half bath on the main level for guests and entertaining. Second level laundry will make cleaning up a breeze, and the detached two car garage lends space for cars and toys out back. Take a look in Arlington today! Fourth bedroom is non-conforming due to lack of closet. Seller having gutters installed.