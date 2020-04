Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

Packers bypass wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State and Denzel Mims of Baylor and offensive tackles Austin Jackson of USC and Josh Jones of Houston at positions of need to solidify their leaky run defense. Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson or trading down are other possibilities. Badly needed wide receiver will come in the second round.