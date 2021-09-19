3. WELCOME BACK, WILLIAMS

There have been and certainly will be more well-known ex-Packers to face their former team, but not many who are as beloved among their ex-teammates than Lions running back Jamaal Williams (above), whom the Packers opted not to re-sign this past offseason and watched go to the Lions on a bargain contract that amounts to a one-year, $2.25 million prove-it deal. It’s hard to blame the Packers, who had AJ Dillon waiting in the wings, but Williams will certainly have a lot of friends and admirers trying to tackle him or standing on the other sideline.

“Jamaal is awesome. I can’t say enough great things about him,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said of Williams, who in four years in Green Bay gained 2,986 total yards from scrimmage and scored 18 touchdowns. “He’s a true pro, the way that he went out there every day, how he was able to come in, score touchdowns for us, run the ball, pass protect. And then you just take the man’s personality, the juice that he brings, the dancing he would do. He’s one of those guys, you walk down the hallway and you see him and he’s always got a smile on his face, you’re always excited to see him. I love that guy. He is awesome. We’re not going to be able to be friends for a day, but my respect for him is very high.”