3. WALKING A FINE LINE

While Runyan was forced into the lineup in last year’s regular-season opener when injuries struck, his opportunities for offensive snaps were limited thereafter. He and his fellow youngsters all know how important these otherwise meaningless games will be to their development.

“I’m trying to use this time and the preseason (wisely),” Runyan said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces up front, a lot of younger guys trying to build these connections and just the chemistry and getting everybody’s fits right and getting more comfortable with everybody. We’ve got a lot of guys rotating around, in and out everywhere. And that just comes by reps. You don’t really know what you have until there’s live bullets and you’re going against a different team. And then you can kind of see what you’re made of.”