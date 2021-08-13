3. WALKING A FINE LINE

Even with franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari’s availability for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener at New Orleans in doubt, the Packers feel good about their potential starting five: Elgton Jenkins (above) at left tackle, Jon Runyan or Ben Braden at left guard, rookie second-round pick Josh Myers at center, Lucas Patrick at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle. And the addition of veteran tackle Dennis Kelly gives them a sixth man with starting experience.
Nevertheless, there are a bevy of youngsters — starting with the Runyan vs. Braden competition for a spot in the Bakhtiari-less starting lineup — that the Packers need to see in game action, so look for them all to get extensive work over the three preseason games. That will include former University of Wisconsin tackles Cole Van Lanen and Jon Dietzen; tackles Yosh Nijman and rookie fourth-round pick Royce Newman; guards Zack Johnson and Coy Cronk; and centers Jake Hanson and Jacob Capra.
“The guys they drafted last year, and the guys they drafted this year, they all have potential,” Turner said. “All of these guys that have come in the last two years that I’ve been here, they all bring something different to the table and they all have a lot of potential.”
While Runyan was forced into the lineup in last year’s regular-season opener when injuries struck, his opportunities for offensive snaps were limited thereafter. He and his fellow youngsters all know how important these otherwise meaningless games will be to their development.
“I’m trying to use this time and the preseason (wisely),” Runyan said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces up front, a lot of younger guys trying to build these connections and just the chemistry and getting everybody’s fits right and getting more comfortable with everybody. We’ve got a lot of guys rotating around, in and out everywhere. And that just comes by reps. You don’t really know what you have until there’s live bullets and you’re going against a different team. And then you can kind of see what you’re made of.”
