3. UP AND RUNNING AGAIN?

After ceding a whopping 219 rushing yards — 8.8 yards per attempt! — to the Cleveland Browns in their Christmas Day victory at Lambeau Field, the Packers defense went into last week’s win over Minnesota eager to atone. Statistically, they certainly did, holding the Vikings’ star running back, Dalvin Cook, to just 13 rushing yards. Impressive, right? Not so fast.
Not only were the Vikings without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, making it easy for the Packers to commit to stopping the run with backup Sean Mannion under center, but Cook got just nine carries in the game. Yes, nine. No wonder one of the first things Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer did after the game was bemoan how rarely offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak ran the ball — and continued to harp on it the day after the game.
“We ran the ball nine times — (with) two quarterback runs. So we ran 11 times in the whole course of the ballgame,” Zimmer vented. “My frustration is our best player is either (wide receiver Justin) Jefferson or Cook, and we’re playing with a backup quarterback and — no offense to Sean — we’re throwing the ball 45 times. At halftime, I mentioned we needed to run the ball because we had 30-something (total) yards at halftime.”
As a result of the Vikings’ less-than-stellar approach — at least in Zimmer’s mind — the Packers can’t exactly say if they’ve fixed their run defense or not entering their matchup with the Lions. Thus, while this game may be meaningless in the NFC playoff pecking order, it should mean something to defensive coordinator Joe Barry, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, who want to see their guys get after the Lions running backs, including ex-Packer Jamaal Williams (above).
“The Browns game, the most disappointing thing was, (the run defense) is like a puzzle. Everybody has to do their job,” Montgomery said. “There’s things we definitely all need to do better. Obviously, after the game, we were able to correct those things, get them fixed, make sure everybody was on the same page. Cook is one of the top running backs in the league, and our whole goal was to stop him and make the quarterback hurt us. Obviously, we did a good enough job. I thought they would try to run it a little more, but obviously our offense put up some points and kind of got them out of their run game.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.